UAE offers condolences to Indonesia over victims of deadly earthquake

The UAE has expressed its solidarity with Indonesia over an earthquake that struck the country on Saturday, August 15, which resulted in a number of deaths and injuries, in addition to substantial damage to property.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, and to the Republic of Indonesia and its people over this tragedy, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.

At least 47 people were killed after a magnitude 7.7 earthquake and dozens of aftershocks struck off eastern Indonesia on Saturday, the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) said in its latest statement.

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Rescue teams have yet to reach Nagekeo, the region closest to the epicentre, after landslides blocked roads and disrupted communications, officials said.

"The quake was massive, the shock was so strong," said Nona, a 51-year-old resident of Talibura, a village in East Nusa Tenggara. "There were 13 of us inside the house and we all ran to save ourselves."

(With inputs from Reuters)