UAE offers condolences to India after 6 killed in Uttarakhand helicopter crash

UAE expressed its solidarity with India after a helicopter crash in Uttarakhand, in the Himalayas, killed all six passengers on board.

The UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims and to India and its people for this tragic loss.

Five passengers and one pilot were killed when the chopper came down near a valley in Joshimath during the flight from Badrinath in the northern state of Uttarakhand, AFP cited state police. "Efforts are currently underway to transport the bodies from the inaccessible crash site to the nearest road," police said in a statement.

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Authorities did not say what caused the crash.

Uttarakhand is home to several Hindu pilgrimage sites, including Badrinath, which has a sacred temple dedicated to Hindu god Vishnu and attracts millions of pilgrims every year, AFP reported.