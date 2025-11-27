  • search in Khaleej Times
UAE offers condolences as Hong Kong fire claims at least 65 lives

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs wished a speedy recovery to all those injured

Published: Thu 27 Nov 2025, 5:57 PM

The United Arab Emirates has expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with the People's Republic of China following the devastating fire in a residential complex in Hong Kong's Tai Po district, which resulted in dozens of deaths and injuries.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs conveyed its deepest sympathies to the families of the victims, the government and people of China, and wished a speedy recovery to all those injured.

