UAE offers condolences to Ethiopia over victims of church scaffold collapse

The tragic incident took place when the group was visiting for an annual Virgin Mary festival, leaving at least 36 dead

Published: Thu 2 Oct 2025, 8:31 PM

Meet youngest member on KT+150 list: Teen skating prodigy with autism

Ideas, impact and a music festival: KT+150 Summit announced

UAE resident’s vessel on Global Sumud flotilla ‘assumed intercepted’

The UAE has expressed its solidarity with Ethiopia over victims of the collapse of a church under construction in Amhara region, which resulted in dozens of deaths and injuries.

Makeshift scaffolding set up at a church in Ethiopia collapsed Wednesday, killing at least 36 people and injuring more than 200, state media said.

The incident occurred at around 7.45am in the town of Arerti, roughly 70 kilometres (40 miles) east of capital Addis Ababa, when a group was visiting for an annual Virgin Mary festival.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFa) expressed the UAE’s sincere condolences and sympathy with the families of the victims, and to the government and people of Ethiopia over this tragedy, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.