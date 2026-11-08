UAE offers condolences to Egypt over train collision which killed 7, injured over 100

UAE expressed its solidarity with Egypt over a train collision, south of Cairo, which resulted in the death of seven and injury of over a hundred people.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families and relatives of the victims, and to the Arab Republic of Egypt and its brotherly people for this tragic loss, wishing a speedy recovery to all the injured.

Egypt's railway authority said a train travelling from Giza to Fayoum crashed into the rear of another service heading south from Cairo to the city of Aswan. The health ministry said 112 people were injured and were now being treated in hospitals around the Giza area.

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The ministry said the injuries ranged from bruises and abrasions to fractures of the limbs, pelvis and vertebrae, as well as head and facial lacerations and chest injuries.

Forty-five patients had been discharged after receiving treatment, while seven others were expected to be released later.

Egypt President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi said he was following the accident "with great concern", and had directed authorities to conduct an urgent investigation to "hold accountable anyone found to have been negligent".