  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Sun, Sep 14, 2025 | Rabi al-Awwal 22, 1447 | Fajr 04:47 | DXB weather-sun.svg37.4°C

newsBreaking NewsKT
close

UAE expresses solidarity with DR Congo, conveys condolences over boat-accident victims

Over 100 people died when a whaleboat caught fire in the west of Democratic Republic of Congo on Friday

Published: Sun 14 Sept 2025, 12:34 PM

Top Stories

Dubai: Global Village announces opening date for Season 30

Dubai: Global Village announces opening date for Season 30

Dubai Police bust international gang using fake companies for bank card fraud

Dubai Police bust international gang using fake companies for bank card fraud

'Cheaper in Dubai': Why tourists fly to UAE to buy new iPhones

'Cheaper in Dubai': Why tourists fly to UAE to buy new iPhones

The United Arab Emirates has expressed its solidarity with the Democratic Republic of the Congo over two tragic boat accidents on the Congo River that caused numerous deaths, injuries, and missing persons.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy with the families of the victims, and to the government and people of the DR Congo over the two tragic incidents, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

UAE offers condolences to Pakistan over Punjab rescue boat tragedy

thumb-image

Asia Cup in UAE: Where to watch India-Pakistan match in Dubai

thumb-image

Former Nepal PM says wife alive but 'critical' in BBC interview

thumb-image

Dubai: Two men jailed, fined for stealing prescription drugs from pharmacy

thumb-image

UAE President, Hungarian Prime Minister push to expand cooperation in trade, tech

 

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

At least 107 people died after a whaleboat caught fire in the west of the Democratic Republic of Congo, according to an internal government report seen by Reuters on Friday.

The boat, a narrow, double-ended open vessel caught fire on the Congo River near Malange village in Lukolela territory on Thursday evening, leaving 146 people missing, the Ministry of Social Affairs said in the memo.

Rescue teams recovered 209 survivors, several with injuries, after the vessel burned and drifted downstream, the note said. The fire also destroyed cargo on board and ignited 15 riverside homes.

The accident comes days after at least 86 people died in a separate shipwreck on Wednesday night at the confluence of the Nsolo and Great Maringa rivers in Basankusu territory, northeast of Malange, after a river boat sank on Wednesday, Congo, state media reported Thursday adding that local residents pulled eight survivors from the water.