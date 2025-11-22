  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Sat, Nov 22, 2025 | Jumada al-Thani 1, 1447 | Fajr 05:20 | DXB weather-sun.svg31.2°C

UAE offers condolences to Bangladesh over earthquake victims

On November 21, at least three people were killed and several injured after a magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck Bangladesh, with buildings damaged in many areas including Dhaka

Published: Sat 22 Nov 2025, 2:44 PM

Top Stories

‘Where is our gratuity?’: Petrofac staff say unpaid dues could exceed Dh27 million

‘Where is our gratuity?’: Petrofac staff say unpaid dues could exceed Dh27 million

Sheikh Hamdan announces Erth Dubai awards; submissions open till January 2026

Sheikh Hamdan announces Erth Dubai awards; submissions open till January 2026

'Fear, focus, fun': How I drove through RAK dunes at KT Desert Drive 2025

'Fear, focus, fun': How I drove through RAK dunes at KT Desert Drive 2025

UAE expressed its deepest condolences and solidarity with Bangladesh following the earthquake that struck the central part of the country, resulting in numerous deaths and injuries.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs conveyed its sincere condolences and sympathies to the families of the victims, the Bangladesh interim government, and the Bangladeshi people during this tragic time, wishing a speedy recovery to all those injured.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

On November 21, at least three people were killed and several injured after a magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck Bangladesh, police said, with buildings damaged in many areas including Dhaka, the densely populated capital.

Recommended For You

Syrian teenage activist wins Children's Peace Prize

Syrian teenage activist wins Children's Peace Prize

Finanshels and ShopDoc host 'Fitness for Founders' event to support UAE entrepreneurs’ wellness

Finanshels and ShopDoc host 'Fitness for Founders' event to support UAE entrepreneurs’ wellness

‘Be Aware, Stop, Think, Protect’: New platform in Sharjah to fight cyber fraud

‘Be Aware, Stop, Think, Protect’: New platform in Sharjah to fight cyber fraud

Israeli military kills 13 in Lebanon strike, says 'Hamas terrorists' eliminated

Israeli military kills 13 in Lebanon strike, says 'Hamas terrorists' eliminated

Mexico crowned Miss Universe 2025 after controversy-filled edition

Mexico crowned Miss Universe 2025 after controversy-filled edition

 