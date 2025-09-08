UAE condemns terrorist attacks on security centres in Mali as dozens dead, injured

UAE has strongly condemned the terrorist attacks that targeted security centres in southern Mali, killing and wounding dozens of security personnel.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts and its continued rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families and relatives of the victims of these cowardly attacks, and to the Republic of Mali and its people, and its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.