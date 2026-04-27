UAE strongly condemns terrorist attacks on cities, military sites in Mali

The United Arab Emirates has condemned in the strongest terms the terrorist attacks targeting several cities and military sites in Mali, which resulted in a number of deaths and injuries.

Over the weekend, Mali witnessed two days of fierce fighting between the army and jihadists allied with Tuareg separatists, which have plunged the country into uncertainty over the military government's future. A fragile calm prevailed on Monday in the Malian capital, Bamako, and the ruling junta's stronghold of Kati.

The junta faces an unprecedented situation since the 2020 coup that brought it to power, after Defence Minister Sadio Camara was killed and military ruler General Assimi Goita has not been seen or spoken publicly since the start of hostilities.

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Several strategic towns and areas around Bamako were targeted in a dawn offensive on Saturday by Tuareg rebels of the Azawad Liberation Front (FLA) coalition and the Al-Qaeda-linked jihadist Group for the Support of Islam and Muslims (JNIM).

In a statement, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) reiterated the UAE's strong condemnation of such criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence, extremism, and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims of these deplorable attacks, and to the government and people of the Republic of Mali, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.