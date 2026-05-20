UAE strongly condemns deadly San Diego mosque shooting, offers condolences

The UAE has strongly condemned the armed attack on the Islamic centre in the US city of San Diego, California, which resulted in the deaths of several people.

The US Police were investigating the shooting as a hate crime after a pair of teenage gunmen killed three people at a mosque complex. It said emergency response teams found the victims, all men, outside the sprawling complex, before later finding the shooters, aged 17 and 18, dead in a car from apparent self-inflicted gunshot wounds.

In a statement, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Mofa) affirmed that the UAE expressed its strong denunciation of these criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence, extremism and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability.

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The ministry also extended its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families and relatives of the victims, as well as to the government and people of the friendly United States, over this heinous attack.

'Terrible situation'

The imam at the San Diego mosque, Taha Hassane, said that all the staff, teachers and children at the mosque's school were safe.

"We have never experienced tragedy like this before. And at this moment all that I can say is, sending our prayers and standing in solidarity with all the families in our community here," he said.

"It is extremely outrageous to target a place of worship," the imam added.

President Donald Trump said the shooting was a "terrible situation," while New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani, the first Muslim mayor of a major American city, described the attack as "an apparent act of anti-Muslim violence."

"Islamophobia endangers Muslim communities across this country," he posted on X, adding that New York police are boosting deployments to mosques "out of an abundance of caution."

State Governor Gavin Newsom expressed horror at the attack, saying: "Worshippers anywhere should not have to fear for their lives."

"Hate has no place in California, and we will not tolerate acts of terror or intimidation against communities of faith," he said on X, adding, "To the San Diego Muslim community: California stands with you."

(With inputs from AFP)