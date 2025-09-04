  • search in Khaleej Times
UAE condemns Israeli targeting of peacekeeping forces in Lebanon

The MoFA reaffirmed the UAE's steadfast position and unwavering support to Lebanon, its sovereignty, and territorial integrity

Published: Thu 4 Sept 2025, 10:46 AM

UAE: Roblox disables chat function for users amid safety concerns

UAE: Roblox disables chat function for users amid safety concerns

Faster Dubai Airport checks: No more removing laptops, liquids by end of 2026

Faster Dubai Airport checks: No more removing laptops, liquids by end of 2026

Why more UAE couples are turning to pre-marriage counselling; 'love isn't enough'

Why more UAE couples are turning to pre-marriage counselling; 'love isn’t enough'

The United Arab Emirates has strongly condemned the Israeli military’s grenade attacks near the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) positions in Lebanon.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) reaffirmed the UAE’s strong condemnation of the attack on international forces, emphasising that targeting peacekeeping missions is in contravention of the principles of international law and UN Security Council Resolution 1701.

The Ministry reaffirmed the UAE’s steadfast position and unwavering support to Lebanon, its sovereignty, and territorial integrity, and the important role of UNIFIL’s peacekeeping efforts in Lebanon.

