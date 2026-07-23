'Violation of sovereignty': UAE condemns renewed attacks on Kuwait, Bahrain, Jordan

[Editor's Note: For the latest updates on how US-Iran hostilities have escalated since a 14-point deal was signed on June 12, follow the Khaleej Times live blog.]

The UAE has condemned in the strongest terms renewed attacks by Iran targeting the Kingdom of Bahrain, the State of Kuwait, and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan with missiles and drones.

On Thursday, authorities in the three Arab states announced responding to threats launched from Iran. The Jordanian Armed Forces said it engaged four Iranian missiles and six drones, while Kuwaiti Army stated early on Thursday that it responded to hostile drones. During the afternoon hours, sirens sounded in Bahrain, as authorities urged the public to remain calm and head to the nearest safe place.

The attacks come as the conflict in the Middle East continues to escalate sharply. The US army has completed a new wave of strikes against Iran for the 12th night in a row, while Iran responded with launching drones and missiles towards what it says are US targets in the region.

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In a statement, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) reiterated the UAE's full solidarity with Kuwait, Jordan and Bahrain, and its support for all measures aimed at safeguarding their security and stability. "These hostile attacks constitute a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of the brotherly nations and a threat to their security and stability," it said.

Escalation

On July 22, US President Donald Trump vowed to destroy an Iranian bridge or power plant every time Iran shoots at a ship in the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran's joint military command in turn warned that if Trump's threat against infrastructure was carried out, Iranian forces would target regional oil, gas, electricity and economic infrastructure and prevent the export of "even a single drop of oil," Iranian state media reported.

Hours later, Iran's Revolutionary Guards reported an explosion in what it called a mined route south of the Strait of Hormuz, saying one of three oil tankers had caught fire while the other two turned back. The Guards said the strait was under their control and "completely closed," warning that no tanker would be allowed to enter or leave without coordination with Iran.

In 12 straight days of attacks since a June ceasefire fell apart, American strikes have widened from the south to western and central areas of Iran. The US military's Central Command said it would continue to "further degrade" Iran's ability to threaten ship traffic.