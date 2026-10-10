UAE condemns Houthi attacks on King Khalid International Airport, Saudia aircraft

The UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed that these attacks constitute a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of Saudi Arabia and a threat to its security and stability

  • PUBLISHED: Sat 10 Oct 2026, 8:46 AM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

[Editor's Note: For the latest updates on US-Iran hostilities and its wider impact on the region, follow the Khaleej Times live blog.]

UAE has condemned in the strongest terms the attacks by the Houthi group on King Khalid International Airport and a Saudia aircraft in Saudi Arabia, which resulted in the deaths of three Saudi nationals and injuries to a number of civilians.

Recommended For You

Flight disruptions, infrastructure damage in Riyadh amid Houthi attacks

Flight disruptions, infrastructure damage in Riyadh amid Houthi attacks

Barsha 1, Karama: Full list of Dubai areas where shared housing is allowed

Barsha 1, Karama: Full list of Dubai areas where shared housing is allowed

Dubai's Global Village announces ticket prices ahead of October 14 opening

Dubai's Global Village announces ticket prices ahead of October 14 opening

Iran-backed Houthis claim fresh attack on Riyadh airport; no Saudi confirmation

Iran-backed Houthis claim fresh attack on Riyadh airport; no Saudi confirmation

Nana Patekar spoke about death just 4 days before his passing: Here's what he said

Nana Patekar spoke about death just 4 days before his passing: Here's what he said

 

In a statement, the UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Mofa) affirmed that these attacks constitute a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of Saudi Arabia and a threat to its security and stability.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The Ministry reaffirmed the UAE’s full solidarity with the kingdom and its support for all measures aimed at safeguarding its security and stability.

The UAE expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims and to Saudi Arabia and its people, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.

ALSO READ


MOST POPULAR

1

3 Saudis killed in attacks on Riyadh's international airport, aircraft on Oct 8

2

Flight disruptions, infrastructure damage in Riyadh amid Houthi attacks

3

UAE expert says temperatures are around 4°C above average, more rain expected

4

Barsha 1, Karama: Full list of Dubai areas where shared housing is allowed

5

Flydubai co-pilot planned 'suicide attack' on flight FZ1073, UAE probe reveals