UAE condemns 'terrorist' drone attack on cargo ship in Qatari waters

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UAE strongly condemned a "terrorist drone attack" that targeted a commercial cargo ship in Qatar's territorial waters. The attack caused a small fire on board; no injuries were reported.

The UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the attack "constitutes a violation of the sovereignty of the State of Qatar and a threat to its security and stability."

Earlier, Qatar ministry reported the attacked ship was en route from Abu Dhabi, and was sailing northeast of Mesaieed Port. Qatar said the targeting of civilian and commercial vessels "constitutes a grave breach of international law and poses a direct threat to regional and international security and stability."

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Authorities will investigate the circumstances of the incident, and determine responsibility, the Qatari ministry said.

Meanwhile, UAE has expressed full solidarity and support for all measures Qatar takes to preserve its security and stability.

The UAE ministry said this attack "constitutes a flagrant violation of Security Council Resolution 2817, which stresses freedom of navigation and rejects targeting commercial vessels or disrupting international maritime routes."

Targeting commercial navigation and using the Strait of Hormuz as a tool of pressure or economic blackmail constitutes acts of piracy and poses a direct threat to the stability of the region and its people, as well as to global energy security, UAE's Mofa said.