Red Fort blast: UAE condemns Delhi explosion, offers condolences to victims' families

UAE has strongly condemned the blast that occurred in the centre of India’s capital, New Delhi, which resulted in dozens of deaths and injuries to innocent people.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, and to the government and people of India, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.