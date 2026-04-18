UAE strongly condemns attack that killed French soldier in southern Lebanon

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The UAE has strongly condemned an attack on the French battalion within the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (Unifil) in southern Lebanon, which resulted in the death of one soldier and the injury of three others.

Earlier on Saturday, April 18, a French soldier was killed and others were wounded while clearing a road in southern Lebanon, in an attack that Unifil peacekeepers and French officials said was likely carried out by Iran-backed Hezbollah. French President Emmanuel Macron identified the slain soldier as Sergeant-Chef Florian Montorio of the 17th Parachute Engineer Regiment from Montauban.

In a statement, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Mofa) said that targeting peacekeeping forces constitutes a violation of the principles of international law and of the provisions of UN Security Council Resolution 1701.

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The Ministry expressed the UAE’s solidarity with the countries participating in the Unifil forces, and extended its sincere condolences and sympathy to the family of the victim, as well as to France and its friendly people, wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.

The UAE urged the Lebanese government to fulfil its responsibilities in providing protection to Unifil forces, to investigate the circumstances of this attack, ensure it is not repeated, and take all necessary legal measures to hold those responsible accountable.

It also reiterated its support for the Lebanese government at this critical stage the country is going through, backing its efforts to confine weapons to the hands of the state and dismantle terrorist groups, as this represents a pivotal step toward strengthening national security and stability.