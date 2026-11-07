UAE condemns deadly armed attack in Egypt during crackdown on illegal gold mining

The UAE has strongly condemned an armed attack in Egypt's south, which resulted in the death of two border guard officers.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) reiterated the UAE's strong condemnation of these criminal acts and its firm rejection of all forms of violence and extremism aimed at undermining security and stability. It further expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the two officers, and to Egypt and its people.

On Thursday, two Egyptian army officers, including a high-ranking border guard officer, were killed during a military crackdown on illegal gold mining along Egypt's southern border with Sudan, according to a military spokesperson.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The military launched the campaign to counter illegal gold mining in the Eastern Desert in June, with the first three phases complete. It said the fourth phase was due to begin on Saturday, November 7, adding the campaign intended to strengthen state control over Egyptian territory and protect national resources.

It was not immediately clear when the two officers were killed, and the spokesperson did not specify the timing of their deaths. The military spokesperson said authorities had detained 151 Egyptians and 540 foreigners during the campaign.

Artisanal gold mining has risen in northern Sudan since Sudan's civil war disrupted livelihoods. Gold has become a key revenue source during the conflict, while experts and industry participants say much of it is smuggled into Egypt through a porous and disputed border area that includes the mineral-rich Halayeb and Shalateen regions.

(With inputs from Reuters)