'Flagrant violation': UAE condemns terrorist Iranian attacks on Kuwait, Bahrain

The UAE has condemned in the strongest terms terrorist drone and missile attacks by Iran targeting Kuwait and Bahrain on Saturday, expressing its full solidarity with the two brotherly Gulf states.

Kuwait said that it was targeted by a missle attack at dawn, days after a major Iranian assault on the country that left one Indian national killed and resulted in 63 injuries.

In a statement, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Mofa) affirmed that these renewerd terrorist attacks constitute a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of Kuwait and a threat to its security and stability.

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On Saturday, Bahrain also announced intercepting three missiles and several drones that were launched towards it by Iran.

In a separate statement, Mofa affirmed that these terrorist attacks constitute a flagrant violation of Bahrain's sovereignty and a threat to its security and stability.

The UAE said that it stands in full solidarity with Bahrain and Kuwait and support for all measures aimed at safeguarding the two countries' security and stability.