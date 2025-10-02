UAE strongly condemns deadly attack on Manchester synagogue

The UAE has strongly condemned the attack on a synagogue in Manchester, United Kingdom, which resulted in the deaths and injuries of several innocent people.

British police said on Thursday two were killed and three people had been seriously injured after a car was reportedly driven at pedestrians and people were stabbed near a synagogue in Manchester, northwest England, and that officers had shot the suspected offender.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said officers had been called to the incident at Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in Crumpsall, north Manchester, after a witness said they had seen a car driven at members of the public and that one man had been stabbed.

Armed officers responded and that a man, believed to be the offender, was shot.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed, in a statement, that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts and affirms its continued rejection of all forms of violence targeting peaceful civilians.

The ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the families and relatives of the victims, and to the government and people of the United Kingdom, over this heinous attack, and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.