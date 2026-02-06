UAE condemns terrorist attack at Islamabad mosque as at least 30 dead

UAE expressed its strong condemnation of the terrorist attack that targeted a mosque in the Pakistani capital, Islamabad, which resulted in the death and injury of dozens of people.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a statement, affirmed that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts, and reiterates its firm rejection of all forms of violence, extremism and terrorism that aim to undermine security and stability.

The Ministry offered its sincere condolences and heartfelt sympathy to the families and relatives of the victims, and to the government and people of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. The Ministry also wished for a speedy recovery to the injured.

Suicide bombing

A suicide bomber killed at least 31 people and wounded almost 170 others during Friday prayers in a Shi'ite Muslim mosque in Islamabad, police and government officials said.

Images from the site showed bloodied bodies lying on the carpeted mosque floor surrounded by shards of glass, debris and panicked worshippers.

Two police officials said the attacker was stopped at the gate of the mosque before detonating the bomb. They asked not to be identified as they were not authorised to speak to the media.

(With inputs from AFP)