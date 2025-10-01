UAE condemns deadly terrorist attack on paramilitary headquarters in Pakistan

The UAE has strongly condemned the terrorist attack that targeted a paramilitary headquarters in the city of Quetta, southwestern Pakistan, which resulted in a number of deaths and injuries.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) reaffirmed the UAE’s strong condemnation of these criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability.

The ministry expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, as well as to the government and people of Pakistan over this heinous attack.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

It also wished for a speedy recovery for all those injured in the attack.