UAE condemns Israeli violations in West Bank, Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem

The UAE has strongly condemned the continued violations actions by Israeli forces against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

The Emirates also condemned the repeated incursions into the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, provocation of worshippers, and attacks on a mosque in the Palestinian village of Kifl Hares. The UAE warned that such practices risk escalating tensions in the region.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Mofa) reiterated the UAE’s firm position on the need to stop the dangerous and provocative violations in the Al-Haram Al-Sharif.

The Ministry emphasised the importance of respecting Jordan's role in safeguarding Jerusalem's holy sites, including the Al-Aqsa Mosque, the Dome of the Rock, and the surrounding courtyards. It also expressed the UAE’s full solidarity with, and support for, Jordan and all measures it takes to protect the holy sites.

The Ministry also held Israeli authorities responsible for preventing further escalation and called on them to avoid actions that could increase tension and instability. It reiterated its rejection of any practices that violate international law or could fuel further conflict.

Mofa also urged the international community to strengthen efforts to achieve a lasting, comprehensive peace based on a two-state solution, fulfilling the aspirations of the Palestinian people to establish an independent and sovereign state in accordance with international law.