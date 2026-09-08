UAE condemns Houthi attacks targeting Saudi Arabia, ships in Red Sea

[Editor's Note: For the latest updates on US-Iran hostilities since a 14-point MoU expired on August 17, follow the Khaleej Times live blog.]

The UAE has condemned in the strongetst terms Houthi attacks on civilian and economic facilities in the cities of Abha, Khamis Mushait, Jazan and Najran in Saudi Arabia, which injured dozens of civilians, including women and children.

The UAE also condemned the continued targeting of commercial vessels in the Red Sea, which poses a threat to safety of maritime navigation. In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed that these attacks constitute a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and a threat to its security and stability.

The Ministry reaffirmed the UAE’s solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its support for all measures aimed at safeguarding its security and stability.

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