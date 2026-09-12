UAE condemns drone attacks on Saudi Arabia's East-West oil pipeline

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reaffirmed the UAE’s full solidarity with the Kingdom and its support for all measures taken to protect the its security and stability

  • PUBLISHED: Sat 12 Sept 2026, 2:56 PM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

[Editor's Note: For the latest updates on US-Iran hostilities since a 14-point MoU expired on August 17, follow the Khaleej Times live blog.]

The UAE has strongly condemned drone attacks targeting Saudi Arabia’s East-West oil pipeline in the Riyadh and Madinah regions, saying the strikes were launched from Iraqi territory and injured several people.

Recommended For You

Iran attack on base in Jordan damaged American military aircraft, US official says

Iran attack on base in Jordan damaged American military aircraft, US official says

UAE foils 2 operations to smuggle people across border, arrests suspects

UAE foils 2 operations to smuggle people across border, arrests suspects

UAE responds to Algeria’s decision to sever diplomatic ties, hopes it will be temporary

UAE responds to Algeria’s decision to sever diplomatic ties, hopes it will be temporary

US slaps new sanctions on networks aiding Iran's proxies in Middle East

US slaps new sanctions on networks aiding Iran's proxies in Middle East

Abu Dhabi announces speed limit reduction on E311 starting Sept 14

Abu Dhabi announces speed limit reduction on E311 starting Sept 14

 

In a statement on Saturday, September 12, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFa) described the "aggressive attacks" as a "flagrant violation" of Saudi Arabia’s sovereignty and a threat to its security and stability.

The ministry reaffirmed the UAE’s full solidarity with Saudi Arabia and its support for all measures taken to protect the Kingdom’s security and stability.

Saudi Arabia said several drones launched from Iraq targeted the pipeline, causing injuries and damage. The Kingdom has temporarily shut the pipeline as a precaution.

ALSO READ


MOST POPULAR

1

Iran attack on base in Jordan damaged American military aircraft, US official says

2

UAE foils 2 operations to smuggle people across border, arrests suspects

3

Abu Dhabi announces speed limit reduction on E311 starting Sept 14

4

US slaps new sanctions on networks aiding Iran's proxies in Middle East

5

UAE responds to Algeria’s decision to sever diplomatic ties, hopes it will be temporary