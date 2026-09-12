UAE condemns drone attacks on Saudi Arabia's East-West oil pipeline

[Editor's Note: For the latest updates on US-Iran hostilities since a 14-point MoU expired on August 17, follow the Khaleej Times live blog.]

The UAE has strongly condemned drone attacks targeting Saudi Arabia’s East-West oil pipeline in the Riyadh and Madinah regions, saying the strikes were launched from Iraqi territory and injured several people.

In a statement on Saturday, September 12, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFa) described the "aggressive attacks" as a "flagrant violation" of Saudi Arabia’s sovereignty and a threat to its security and stability.

The ministry reaffirmed the UAE’s full solidarity with Saudi Arabia and its support for all measures taken to protect the Kingdom’s security and stability.

Saudi Arabia said several drones launched from Iraq targeted the pipeline, causing injuries and damage. The Kingdom has temporarily shut the pipeline as a precaution.