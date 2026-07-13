UAE strongly condemns 'aggressive attack' on Kuwait border posts

[Editor's Note: Follow the Khaleej Times' live blog for the latest developments after the signing of the US-Iran MoU.]

The UAE strongly condemned the aggressive drone attack on Kuwait, which targeted three land border posts and one of the offshore drilling platforms belonging to the Kuwait Oil Company, resulting in material damage and the injury of one of the workers.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFa) confirmed in a statement that this aggressive attack represents a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of Kuwait and a threat to its security and stability.

The Ministry expressed the UAE’s full solidarity with the State of Kuwait and its support for everything that would preserve its security and stability, wishing the injured person a speedy recovery.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.