Coldplay LIVE in Abu Dhabi: Crowd goes wild as Palestinian singer Elyanna performs hit songs

The moment thousands of people have been dreaming of for months is finally here—tonight, Abu Dhabi will light up with a 'sky full of stars' as Coldplay returns to the UAE for their first concert since their unforgettable performance at Expo 2020 Dubai. The iconic British rock band is set to captivate fans once again, and the excitement is palpable.

Khaleej Times is on ground to bring you live updates from the event, covering everything from last-minute changes and entry guidelines to electrifying fan moments and Coldplay’s much-anticipated setlist.

Whether you're attending in person or following along from afar, stay tuned as we take you through the buzz, the energy, and the spectacle of one of the most-awaited events of 2025.

Here's the latest on the concert tonight:

6.52pm: Fans fuel up before Coldplay enters

Food trucks outside are buzzing with activity as hungry fans line up for dinner before the main event. Many are taking the opportunity to grab a bite after the long wait outside the venue.

From burgers to pizzas and manakish, there's ample to pick from, including vegan and vegetarian dishes.

6.47pm: Elyanna mesmerises crowd with stunning performance

The Palestinian artist seems to leave no stone unturned when it comes to performing on stage. From spectacular dance performances to brilliant vocals, fans are nothing short of mesmerised as she performs on stage.

Watch a video of her performing, below:

6.40pm: Many fly (or drive) in for Coldplay

6.40pm: Distance does not matter to these fans

After tickets were sold out to all four shows in the UAE, it became apparent that several fans who snapped them up were, in fact, based abroad. One such fan, Oman-based Lait (who declined to be photographed), drove to Dubai just for the concert and intends to return there after the show. "It was a 4-hour long, pleasant drive to Dubai. That's where we are staying for the night."

KT also found a couple of Korean fans, who have been looking for a chance to catch the popular band live on stage for a while now. "We wanted to see them in Korea but didn't get a chance to, so we're only too glad it's finally happening in Abu Dhabi," says Nada (left). She is visiting with her friend Hanin, who flew in from Egypt for the concert.

6.30pm: Crowd roars with Elyanna's performance

The evening’s energy soared with the second performance by Chilean-Palestinian singer Elyanna. Her soulful voice and captivating stage presence has the crowd swaying and singing along.

Fusing Middle Eastern and Latin influences, the performance has added a unique middle eastern vibe to the night, setting the perfect tone for Coldplay’s grand entrance in Abu Dhabi.

She sent the crowd into a frenzy as she sang Tammally Maak, one of her most popular songs.

6.25pm: Get your hands on the Moon goggles!

Coldplay's concerts are not just popular for their immaculate, unmatched vibes, in fact fans look forward to getting the coolest Moon goggles, too!

KT Photo: Somya Mehta

These simple glasses, make all lights look like little hearts when worn, making the concert a much more exquisite experience.

Meet Doreen, from Philippines, who is here as a volunteer from DHL to distribute the Moon goggles to fans.

The expat has been at the venue for over 3 hours and is also a Coldplay fan herself. She is excited to head in for the concert after the last entry gates close.

6.17pm: Fans stuck in traffic brave rains too

Night has fallen and commuters are reporting light rain en route to the stadium. Over at the venue, however, we're hearing everything is still fine and dandy on the weather front. No rainfall, only happy tears.

KT Photo: Zaina

6.10pm: Shone shines on stage

Shone takes to the stage in the night's first act, opening for Coldplay with some Afro-pop beats.

Take a look at the hip-hop artist's stage presence:

6pm: Tonight's schedule; what to expect

Entertainment will kick off soon with Shone, a French modern hip-hop artist known for his energetic performances.

He will be followed by Elyanna, a Palestinian-Chilean singer-songwriter celebrated for her unique blend of Arabic and pop music, at 6.30pm.

At 7.45pm, Coldplay will take the stage for a spectacular set filled with their greatest hits and immersive visuals that have become a hallmark of their global tour. The concerts are structured into thematic acts: Planets, Moons, Stars, and Home.

5.58pm: Still en route? Good luck!

KT readers are reporting bumper-to-bumper traffic en route to Abu Dhabi. "We've still got another 48 minutes to go," said one. "And we've been stuck for at least 30 minutes." One motorist, going home from Dubai, called the commute 'awful'.

5.57pm: Ditch the jacket, if you're there

The weather couldn’t be more perfect for an outdoor concert! It’s cool and breezy, with the ideal balance; not too cold or not hot either.

Fans are soaking in the comfortable evening, with many ditching jackets and opting for light layers to enjoy the cool vibes.

With the clear skies above feels like the weather itself is playing along to set the stage for Coldplay’s big night.

5.54pm: 'Easier to get tickets in Abu Dhabi', says fan who flew in

KT Photo: Somya Mehta

Fans have flown in from India to attend Coldplay’s first of four concerts in Abu Dhabi, showcasing the band’s massive global appeal. “It’s my second time attending,” says a devoted fan, Pinali. "The first was in Mumbai, but this time it was very hard to get tickets for their upcoming concert in India, so I couldn’t miss this.”

Many have travelled internationally, making the Abu Dhabi show a truly global affair, where fans from diverse backgrounds are uniting under the shared love for the band’s iconic music.

“The number of people trying to get tickets in India was in the millions, so getting Abu Dhabi tickets was actually easier for us,” says Pinali, who flew in from Hyderabad despite not feeling her best. “I took some paracetamol to make sure I could attend the concert,” she said, adding that they will be continuing their trip in Dubai after the concert. "We’re heading to Dubai for a few days, it’s been on our list for a long time.”

5.50pm: Here's a look inside the stadium

Can you feel the excitement in the air yet? If you didn't manage to get a ticket to the show today, we've got you covered. Take a look at these photos from on the ground:

5.43pm: Safety first

As fans pour into the stadium, security and their safety remains at the fore for organisers. With security personnel patrolling outside the venue and standing guard inside the stadium – attendees have nothing to worry about.

Watch police personnel patrol the grounds on horseback:

5.37pm: Glittering fans 'hyped' as ever "This is the most hyped I've been," says Nielje, 14, a South African fan attending her first Coldplay concert in Abu Dhabi. Wearing sparkly makeup and attire, she and her friend channel the spirit of Coldplay's Sparks. "We're looking forward to 'Sparks' the most," she adds, beaming with excitement. They're accompanied by her friend's mother, now a self-proclaimed Coldplay fan thanks to her daughter, who admits the energy has been contagious. The duo's glittering outfits reflect the magic of the evening, with Coldplay's music bringing generations together in a memorable celebration. 5.31pm: Let's go Abu Dhabi, doors are now open The gates are finally open, and excitement is through the roof as fans flood towards the entrance at Zayed Sports City. The fanzones, which kicked off at 3pm, have already warmed everyone up with that pre-concert energy we all love. Watch some of the first fans walk into the Zayed Sports City stadium: The crowd is a vibrant mix of Coldplay enthusiasts, some singing their fave tracks in line, others snapping selfies with the stunning stadium backdrop. Security is keeping things smooth, and the vibes are nothing short of electric as we gear up for an unforgettable night! 5.20pm: No battery? No problem! Power banks, that were initially prohibited inside the venue, are now allowed. This means you can keep your devices charged to capture those magical concert moments. The list of prohibited items is extensive, so double-check your belongings before heading to the venue. For the full list of prohibited items, click here. 5.12pm: Hundreds queue outside stadium Attendees looked ready to enter the stadium and rush to grab their spots as they queued up outside the venue. 5.05pm: First fans arrive Shuttle buses began promptly picking up fans at 2pm from various points around the city. Here are some attendees getting ready to board their shuttles from the Sas Al Nakhl pick up point. These shuttles began quickly filling up, with many counting down to the grand evening. At Zayed Sports City Stadium, eager concertgoers were already lining up, ready for a night of unparalleled musical magic. Meet Joy and Jessie, who travelled from Dubai, sporting the biggest smiles as they wait to enter the stadium. 5pm: Abu Dhabi, are you ready? The big moment is here! It's finally time for one of the biggest concerts in the UAE, this year. From fans scrambling to get tickets months in advance – to even getting scammed, it has been a long journey for many today, to be able to watch the British band live on stage. This concert – the first of four – is set to kick off at 6pm. The band, however, is expected to arrive on stage at 7.45pm.