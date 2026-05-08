UAE authority warns investors against dealing with unlicensed firm Arbitrage Prim

The Capital Market Authority (CMA) in the UAE on Friday (May 8) warned investors against dealing with unlicensed entities, trading platforms, and websites operating in the country.

In its latest advisory, the authority flagged Wealth World Capital Investment LLC, operating under the name Arbitrage Prim, saying the platform is active in the UAE but is not licensed to provide financial services or carry out regulated investment activities.

The CMA emphasised that it assumes no liability for any dealings with unlicensed individuals or entities.

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This follows a similar warning on February 26, when the Capital Market Authority in the UAE alerted investors about Ethr.trading, an unlicensed company without official authorisation to conduct regulated financial activities. The authority made clear that it accepts no responsibility for any dealings involving the firm.

Similarly, the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) also issued a warning on April 16 against dealing with unlicensed entities offering financial services.

The authority specifically cautioned investors against engaging with “Better Experience,” stating that the company is not licensed to conduct regulated financial activities or provide related services within the UAE.

The authority also issued a similar warning on March 27. Among those flagged was Hypertech, represented by Sam Lee, which the SCA said is not authorised to offer financial services in the UAE. Investors are urged to refrain from engaging with the company or its representatives and to verify the licensing status of any financial entity before entering into agreements or transferring funds.

The authority also cautioned the public against interacting with Hashim Al Fahmawi through the social media platform X (@hashim_fahmawi), noting that he lacks the required authorisation to conduct regulated financial activities.

The CMA and SCA regularly issue such advisories to protect investors from companies operating without licences or outside the government’s regulatory standards. Engaging with such firms can leave investors vulnerable to fraud, financial loss, or misuse of personal information.