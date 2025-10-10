UAE: Cloud kitchens, restaurants growing; RAK forum helps small businesses scale

Ras Al Khaimah’s food and beverage sector is experiencing notable expansion, marked by a surge in restaurant partnerships and the emergence of cloud kitchens. According to industry data, the number of restaurant collaborations in the emirate has increased by 150 per cent, reflecting growing local engagement and demand for diverse dining options.

At the recent Entrepreneurs Forum 2025, a spokesperson from Talabat highlighted the company’s efforts to support this growth through cloud kitchens in Ras Al Khaimah. These facilities allow restaurants from within and outside the emirate to expand their operations, with more than 30 restaurants participating and reporting growth rates exceeding 75 per cent. Local establishments have also seen significant gains, with some noting sales increases of up to 120 per cent, contributing to a 90 per cent rise in overall customer engagement.

The forum, now in its third consecutive year, has become a key platform for entrepreneurship in Ras Al Khaimah.

Aisha Obaid Al Ayyan, Director of the Business Development Department at RAK’s Department of Economic Development (RAK DED), explained that the event was designed based on surveys conducted with local entrepreneurs and startups to understand their needs and aspirations. “We collected insights on the services they want, the types of partnerships they seek, and the offers that would truly benefit them, and incorporated all of that into this year’s forum,” she said.

Al Ayyan highlighted the impact on home-based entrepreneurs. She cited the example of a woman, who was running a home business, and attended to learn about digital payment solutions. By comparing providers and evaluating costs, she could identify the best platform for her operations, a process that could help transition small ventures into larger, more scalable businesses.

Held under the patronage of Sheikh Mohammed bin Kayed Al Qasimi, Chairman of RAK DED, the forum featured 10 companies offering business matchmaking opportunities and exclusive deals. The event was divided into two main segments: live presentations where companies showcased their services, and direct interaction sessions allowing entrepreneurs to explore solutions tailored to their business goals.

Companies participating in the forum were aligned with specific business sectors to ensure relevance. For instance, Foodics, a leading restaurant management platform, focused on cafés and restaurants by providing digital solutions to streamline operations, while other exhibitors offered support for payment gateways, logistics, and e-commerce integration, catering to home-based and small businesses.

Meanwhile, Etisalat by e& emphasised its commitment to digital transformation and artificial intelligence (AI) during the forum. Hassan Al Ali, Vice President of Sales, outlined the company’s plans to integrate AI across business functions, including HR, finance, and marketing, to enhance efficiency and decision-making. He also highlighted a start-up support package providing essential services such as Wi-Fi, CCTV, and digital payments, aimed particularly at small and medium enterprises and home-based businesses.