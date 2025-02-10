Click To Food: UAE’s new food delivery platform – A game-changer for restaurants

The UAE’s food delivery market is witnessing a new wave of innovation with the arrival of Click To Food, a cutting-edge online food delivery platform designed to benefit both customers and restaurant owners. With a mission to provide effortless, efficient, and transparent service, Click To Food is setting itself apart from traditional food delivery platforms by prioritising restaurant growth alongside customer convenience, and all it takes to be a part of this growth is signing up as a restaurant partner.

Since launching as a B2B service in 2019, Click To Food has worked closely with restaurants to simplify operations and increase efficiency. In December 2024, the company expanded further, entering the B2C market, directly connecting restaurants with customers through a seamless ordering experience. This transition has solidified Click To Food’s commitment to supporting businesses while enhancing customer convenience.

What makes Click To Food a potential game-changer in the industry is its partner-first approach. Unlike many established food delivery platforms that charge hefty commissions, Click To Food is launching with an exclusive zero per cent commission offer for restaurant partners for the first six months. This allows businesses to maximise their profits while reaching a wider customer base without additional financial strain.

Beyond commission-free sign-ups, Click To Food also provides free marketing support to it's restaurant partners, enabling restaurants to enhance their visibility and attract more customers. From small independent eateries to well-established dining spots, the platform is open to all businesses looking to expand their reach in the competitive food delivery sector.

In addition to financial and marketing incentives, Click To Food operates through four dedicated apps—the Click To Food app for customers, Click To Food Partner for restaurant owners, Click To Food Rider for delivery personnel, and Click To Food Hub for order management—all designed to streamline operations and provide full control over menu management, real-time order tracking, and custom promotions. The Click To Food Rider Partner programme also provides delivery personnel with flexible earning opportunities, while we actively seek partnerships with rider firms to enhance our delivery network. Restaurants can enjoy the flexibility of using their own riders or third-party delivery services, giving them greater flexibility and cost control over their deliveries.

With its easy-to-use dashboard and dedicated partner support, Click To Food ensures that restaurant owners can focus on their core mission: delivering high-quality food while leaving the logistics to the platform. As the food delivery sector in the UAE continues to grow, Click To Food presents a valuable opportunity for restaurant owners to expand without the burden of high commissions or hidden fees. The platform is rapidly gaining traction, and early adopters stand to benefit the most from its partner-friendly model.

With its official launch, Click To Food is expected to reshape the food delivery landscape, offering a win-win solution for both customers and restaurants. Restaurant owners looking to grow their businesses can seize this opportunity to become a Restaurant partner with Click to Food and be part of the innovative new era in food delivery. Additionally, signing up as a Rider Partner is a great opportunity for our partners in delivery to earn flexibly while being part of a growing network that ensures seamless, on-time deliveries.