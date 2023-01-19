Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, UAE University sign agreement to promote research and education

Both entities will join hands to hold events such as workshops, seminars and conferences

With a vision to advance healthcare in the UAE and the wider region, Abu Dhabi's Cleveland Clinic signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the College of Medicine and Health Sciences - United Arab Emirates University. The agreement will form alliance between the two parties, in research and education.

As part of the agreement, some of the potential collaborations include cooperation on research projects, co-mentoring and placement of students at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, and the creation of research and development partnerships.

The educational arm of the MoU entails collaboration on educational projects at the undergraduate, graduate, and postdoctoral levels. The MoU also includes partnering on the development of jointly led events such as workshops, seminars and conferences.

Dr. Sawsan AbdelRazig, Interim Chief Academic Officer at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi said, “Partnering with one of the most recognised and respected academic institutions in the UAE puts us at the forefront to train the next generation of healthcare leaders and physicians, advance research, broaden our body of knowledge, and, ultimately, improve healthcare in the UAE. We recognize the importance of nurturing ‘homegrown’ talent to create sustainable health services in the UAE. This agreement serves as a mutually beneficial platform that will help us drive all of these objectives, which will, in turn, benefit the local communities and the wider region.”

Prof. Juma Alkaabi, Interim Dean from College of Medicine and Health Sciences - United Arab Emirates University said, “The College of Medicine and Health Sciences strives to produce Emirati doctors educated to the highest international standards. The collaboration with Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi will enhance student’s experience and also open up additional avenues for research. We are extremely proud to be aligned with one the most distinguished hospitals in the region. There is much that Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi and the College of Medicine and Health Sciences can achieve together by way of collaboration in research and education, and we look forward to working closely with the team.”

