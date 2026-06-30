'I finally get to go': Emiratis excited to visit Lebanon after travel ban lifted

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UAE nationals are expressing excitement and relief following the decision to allow citizens to travel to Lebanon again and lifting a war-related travel ban on the Arab country, with many saying they have been waiting for months, and in some cases years, to make the trip.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Mofa) announced that UAE citizens may travel to Lebanon starting Monday, June 29, 2026, provided they comply with strict travel requirements, including mandatory registration on the "Twajudi" service before departure.

For Noura Al Kathiri from Al Ain, the announcement meant she could finally proceed with plans that had been on hold due to regional developments.

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"I was so happy when I heard UAE citizens could finally travel to Lebanon again," she said. "I'd been planning to go to my best friend's wedding, but everything that was happening in the region meant I had to put it off. Now I finally get to go, celebrate with her, and see how beautiful Lebanon really is."

Al Kathiri said registering on the Twajudi platform before traveling provided reassurance."It's a small thing, but it means a lot, knowing my country is keeping an eye out for me wherever I am," she said.

Long-awaited reunion trip

For Abdullah Al Mansouri from Abu Dhabi, the decision has opened the door to a long-awaited reunion trip with friends.

"Lebanon has always been on our list, my friends and me," he said. "We hadn't been together in years, and we've always loved going there for the adventure, the mountains, the sea, and honestly, the people. Lebanese people are so warm and full of life. The food alone is worth the trip."

He added that the requirement to register on Twajudi before departure was a sensible precaution. "It just gives you peace of mind knowing someone back home knows where you are," he said.

Saud Faisal from Ras Al Khaimah described the decision as a positive step that would encourage more Emiratis to visit one of the region's most popular destinations.

"It is known for its stunning nature, pleasant atmosphere, and diversity of attractions, from mountains and beaches to markets, restaurants, and historical landmarks," he said.

Faisal said the requirement to register on Twajudi reflects the UAE's commitment to protecting its citizens abroad.

"It gives travellers reassurance and reflects the UAE's commitment to the safety of its citizens and to providing support whenever needed, while also helping to organise travel procedures more effectively," he said.

He added that the registration requirement was both necessary and beneficial.

"It helps authorities communicate with citizens during emergencies, speeds up assistance when needed, and ensures that travellers' information is up to date. This enhances citizens' safety and makes travel more secure and organized," he said.

Looking ahead, Faisal believes the decision will boost interest in travelling to Lebanon in the coming months.

"I expect the decision will encourage many citizens to visit Lebanon, especially because it is a distinguished tourist destination with beautiful scenery and a unique atmosphere," he said. "With clear procedures such as registering on Twajudi, travellers will have greater confidence and reassurance, which will likely increase travel demand while ensuring compliance with official guidelines."

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has stressed that registration on the Twajudi service is mandatory for all UAE nationals traveling to Lebanon. Citizens will not be permitted to depart from UAE airports unless they are registered on the platform. At the same time, travellers must also notify authorities of their return through the same service upon completing their trip.

The decision follows travel restrictions introduced on April 30, when the UAE advised against travel to Lebanon, Iran and Iraq amid regional developments and urged citizens already in those countries to return to the UAE as a precautionary measure.