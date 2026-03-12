CISCE cancels Class 10, 12 board exams in UAE amid regional tensions

[Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog amid US-Israel-Iran war for the latest regional developments.]

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has cancelled the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations across the UAE, citing ongoing geopolitical tensions in the region.

In a circular viewed by Khaleej Times, the council said the move followed a review of the prevailing security situation and consultations with authorities. The council noted that “the situation was reviewed by the CISCE, in consultation with the CEO of KHDA and the Consulate General of India Dubai, UAE,” before a final decision was taken.

The notice further stated that “after reviewing the situation CISECE has decided to cancel the ICSE (Class X) and ISC (Class XII) examinations that were postponed from March 2, 2026 to April 6, 2026 for all examination centres located in the UAE.” The exams had earlier been deferred amid uncertainty in the region.

Explaining the rationale behind the move, the council emphasised that “the decision has been taken considering the security situation in the region and the safety and well-being of the candidates, examination functionaries and all the other stakeholders involved in the conduct of the examinations.”

Alternative assessment mechanism

Instead of the exams, the council said students’ results will now be determined through an alternative system. According to the circular, “the results of the ICSE (Class X) and ISC (Class XII) Examinations Year 2026 for the candidates in UAE will be prepared using an alternative assessment mechanism, and details of which will be notified in due course.”

To address concerns among students about their final scores, the council also announced that “after the declaration of the ICSE (Class X) and ISC (Class XII) Year 2026 examination results, candidates from UAE who are not satisfied with the marks awarded to them will be given an opportunity to appear for the Year 2026 improvement examination.”