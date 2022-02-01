Chinese New Year: Sheikh Mohamed greets world in 5 languages

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince takes to social media to post his greetings.

File photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 1 Feb 2022, 3:58 PM

The Abu Dhabi Crown Prince has congratulated “the Chinese people and everyone celebrating Lunar New Year” in the UAE and around the world.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, took to Twitter to post his greetings in five languages.

“May the year ahead be one of peace, prosperity and good fortune,” he tweeted in Arabic, English, Chinese, Korean and Vietnamese.

Also known as the Lunar New Year or Spring Festival, the celebrations bid the old year farewell and welcome in the next 12 months, wishing for good luck and prosperity.

Each year is assigned one of the 12 animals of the Chinese zodiac. 2022 is the Year of the Tiger and children born between now and next January are expected to be brave, competitive and strong.

Multiple locations in the UAE, including Expo 2020 Dubai, are hosting celebrations to mark the event.