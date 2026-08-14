13-month-old with rare immune disorder gets life-saving bone marrow transplant in UAE

A 13-month-old child who suffered repeated life-threatening infections, failed to gain weight and developed severe skin problems has been given a new chance at life after receiving a bone marrow transplant from his father in Abu Dhabi.

From the first months of his life, the child experienced recurrent and severe infections that resulted in multiple prolonged hospital admissions. He was also unable to gain weight normally and developed widespread redness and continuous peeling of the skin, giving it an appearance similar to that seen in severe burn cases.

Further medical investigations revealed that he had a rare inherited immunodeficiency caused by a homozygous mutation in the RAG1 gene and associated with Omenn syndrome, a rare condition that severely impairs the immune system and leaves patients highly vulnerable to life-threatening infections.

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The family's medical history, which included the loss of a sibling from a similar condition, accelerated the child's diagnosis and evaluation. He was subsequently referred to the Abu Dhabi Bone Marrow Transplant Programme for urgent treatment.

Both parents were half-matched donors

Dr Mansi Sachdev, consultant in paediatric haematology, oncology and bone marrow transplantation at Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre (ADSCC), said the child's condition meant there was little room for delay.

“When the child arrived at our centre, he was suffering from a severe immunodeficiency that left him vulnerable to life-threatening infections. Given the nature of the disease and the family's medical history, urgent intervention was critical,” she said.

Following comprehensive donor testing, no fully matched sibling donor was available. Tissue matching studies showed that both parents were half-matched donors.

Given the urgency of the child's condition and the high risk posed by ongoing infections, the multidisciplinary team proceeded with a haploidentical bone marrow transplant, using stem cells donated by his father.

The transplant was successful, with the child achieving engraftment — when the transplanted stem cells begin producing new blood cells — followed by gradual restoration of his immune function and significant clinical improvement.

His severe skin condition improved remarkably, his recurrent infections resolved and he was discharged from hospital while continuing to recover and gain weight.

“Through accurate diagnosis, close multidisciplinary collaboration, and a bone marrow transplant from his father, we were able to rebuild his immune system and give him the opportunity to grow and live a healthy life,” Sachdev said.

“Cases like this highlight the importance of early diagnosis and specialised treatment for rare inherited immune disorders.”

The procedure was carried out by Yas Clinic in collaboration with ADSCC through the Abu Dhabi Bone Marrow Transplant Programme, which treats patients with blood disorders, immune deficiencies and rare genetic diseases.

Dr Maysoon Al Karam, chief medical officer at Yas Clinic, said the case demonstrated the role of specialised medical expertise and multidisciplinary care in treating complex immunological conditions.

“Successfully treating a child with such a rare and complex immunological condition demonstrates our continued commitment to delivering the highest standards of care,” she said.