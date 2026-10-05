Child, domestic work safe after falling into well in Fujairah, authority confirms

Fujairah Civil Defence Deputy Director Colonel Khalid Rabie Al Hammoudi visited the family of a child who fell into a well at their home, along with a domestic worker, to check on their condition.

During the visit on Monday morning, Al Hammoudi checked on the child’s health and congratulated the family on his safety. He also visited the domestic worker at Fujairah Hospital to check on her condition and wished both a speedy recovery.

The visit reflects Fujairah Civil Defence’s efforts to maintain close contact with the community and follow up on humanitarian cases, while reinforcing its role in protecting lives and property.

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The department urged homeowners, farm owners and landowners to ensure wells are securely covered and properly protected, with clear barriers and warning signs placed around them.

It warned that open wells pose a serious risk to both children and adults and urged residents to take preventive measures to avoid accidents.

Community safety is a shared responsibility, and securing open wells can help prevent potentially life-threatening accidents.