‘We will only change for the better’: How UAE leaders guide nation amid regional conflict

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Since the outbreak of the US-Israel-Iran conflict on February 28, 2026, which saw the UAE targeted by hundreds of Iranian missiles and drones, the country’s leadership has responded not with retreat but with resolve.

From billion-dirham projects to social support packages, the UAE’s rulers have made clear that the nation’s journey does not pause in any situation, ensuring that the daily lives of its people remain secure and prosperous.

“Since the UAE’s approach was first established, it has remained unchanged. We stand by the path set by the late Sheikh Zayed and his fellow founding leaders; may they rest in peace. We remain on this path and, God willing, will only change for the better.”

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These powerful words spoken recently by UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in a video shared by Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, on his official X account set the tone for a nation navigating one of the most challenging periods in the region.

Through a series of powerful statements and decisive actions, the country’s leaders have reassured the public that the UAE’s journey of progress will not be derailed by external circumstances.

Development projects

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has been a constant source of reassurance, demonstrating that the nation’s focus remains firmly on the future.

During the announcement of the Dh34 billion Golden Line project for the Dubai Metro, “Our major projects to build the best city to live in the world continue, and our future projects will not stop but will accelerate,” he stated. “Our agenda is to build a better future for millions of people. We are a people who say what we do and do what we say."

This commitment to enhancing the quality of life was further underscored by the approval of the Dh3 billion Dubai Beach Development Plan.

Inspecting the Al Maha Beach project, Sheikh Mohammed noted, “Work has begun, and work teams have not stopped achieving, and there has been no slowdown, and there will be none. Projects continue. Work will not stop. The pace will be doubled. We have a development agenda, and we are committed to our agenda."

Beyond infrastructure, Sheikh Mohammed’s focus has remained on the human element. As students returned to in-person learning across the country, he delivered a poignant message to the youth: “We are a nation that does not stop at challenges. We are a nation that does not stop learning."

Addressing the specific challenges of the current period, Sheikh Mohammed expressed deep pride in the nation’s social fabric, and he said, “Our constants remain, our journey continues, and our return will be stronger, God willing, after these exceptional circumstances pass."

Citizen comes first

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, announced recently a significant extension to the Nafis programme.

He emphasised it: “a firm national approach that places the citizen at the forefront of priorities and makes the empowerment of national competencies a fundamental pillar for enhancing the state’s competitiveness and consolidating the sustainability of its journey and comprehensive renaissance."

Full support for all

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, during the announcement of the Dh1-billion economic relief package.

"Our message is clear to everyone: Dubai is committed to providing all necessary forms of support to individuals, families, and business sectors, enabling them to navigate this period with confidence and stability,” Sheikh Hamdan wrote.

Following a meeting with 300 business leaders, Sheikh Hamdan reinforced this message of invincibility.

“Under the current circumstances, our message to the world is clear: Dubai is strong, and the UAE is strong. We have learnt from Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum that challenges create opportunities, and we will emerge stronger."

'Unique model of coexistence, compassion'

Speaking at a recent gathering, Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, praised the leadership of UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, noting that the UAE “stands as a unique model of coexistence, compassion, and forward-looking values”.



He emphasised that the security, safety, and stability the UAE enjoys today are the direct result of its wise leadership, characterised by foresight and a steadfast commitment to safeguarding the nation.



He also expressed profound pride in the UAE Armed Forces, describing them as “an honourable model of dedication, discipline and readiness, embodying the spirit of loyalty and belonging”.



As the region navigates these turbulent times, the words and actions of the UAE’s leaders serve as a powerful reminder of the nation’s enduring strength.

Through continuous investment in infrastructure, unwavering support for its people, and a steadfast commitment to peace and stability, the UAE remains, in the words of Sheikh Saud, “a global symbol of safety, peace, and goodwill”.