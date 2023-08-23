Chandrayaan-3: UAE Minister congratulates India, says 'historic day for human exploration'

India has joined the US, former Soviet Union and China, in landing a spacecraft on the Moon

by Angel Tesorero Published: Wed 23 Aug 2023, 5:26 PM Last updated: Wed 23 Aug 2023, 5:30 PM

Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology, has extended her heartfelt felicitations to India for becoming the fourth country to land a spacecraft on the Moon.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday – minutes after Chandrayaan-3 made the historic soft landing on the Moon – Al Amiri posted: “Congratulations @isro (Indian Space Research Organisation, on the successful moon landing #Chandrayaan_3.”

“Congratulations to our friends in India for becoming the fourth nation to successfully land on the moon, and the first nation to land on the South Pole of the moon. This is a historic day for human exploration,” she added.

India has joined the US, former Soviet Union and China, in landing a spacecraft on the Moon. India also is the first country to have reached the unexplored lunar south pole.

