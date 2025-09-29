'Choice of conviction': UAE builds 50MW solar plant in Chad, feeding 274,000 homes

In a country where only 8 per cent of people have electricity, a UAE-built solar plant has just switched on the lights in 274,000 homes.

Abu Dhabi-based Global South Utilities (GSU) inaugurated the 50MW Noor Chad Solar Plant in N'Djamena this weekend, marking a breakthrough for one of Africa's most energy-poor nations. The project combines solar panels with battery storage to provide reliable electricity around the clock.

Chad has among the lowest electricity access rates globally, with residents using just 47 kilowatt-hours per year compared to a regional average of 107 kilowatt-hours. Most of the country relies on expensive imported diesel for power generation.

"The first to feel the difference will be homes, hospitals, and schools in and around N'Djamena," Ali Alshimmari, GSU CEO and Managing Director, told Khaleej Times. "Reliable power means vaccines that don't spoil, classrooms that stay lit, and households that no longer depend on costly diesel."

The plant features 81,000 solar panels and 158 inverters, paired with a 5 megawatt-hour battery system that stores energy for nighttime use. Construction took place with over 350,000 safe work hours, demonstrating rapid execution in challenging conditions.

"This is the first project we have delivered from signature to commissioning in Africa," Alshimmari told Khaleej Times. "It proves how quickly these markets can move when there is determination and effective partnerships that turn challenges into opportunities."

The project's environmental impact is significant, expected to displace 1.36 million tonnes of carbon dioxide over its lifetime while reducing Chad's dependence on diesel imports that strain government budgets.

The inauguration drew senior Chadian officials, including Minister of State Mahamat Ahmad Alhabo and UAE Ambassador Rashid Al Shamsi.

'Choice of conviction'

"Chad was not a choice of convenience—it was a choice of conviction," Alshimmari said. "We believed the country deserved a flagship project that proves renewable energy can be done here."

The plant serves as a model for future renewable projects across Chad and neighbouring countries, where energy access remains limited. GSU plans to expand similar projects across Africa using the same rapid-deployment approach.

"For the Global South, the message is clear: you do not have to wait decades for infrastructure," Alshimmari stated. "With the right partners, progress can happen now."

"Partnership is not measured by one project, but by the trust it creates," he added. "For us, Noor Chad is a foundation — proof that the UAE and Africa can work together in ways that are sustainable, respectful, and long-term."

The facility is now operational and feeding power into Chad's national grid, with GSU maintaining ongoing operations and maintenance responsibilities.