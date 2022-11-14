Celebrating Centrepoint's Digital White Wednesday with a collaboration befitting the biggest sale of the season
Centrepoint Online keeps balling bigger with every campaign.
The largest fashion and family omnichannel retailer now kicks off its biggest sale of the year with the collaboration of the season with the legendary former Saudi captain Yasser Al-Qahtani and five of the most popular influencers in the region; Ibrahim Basha, Mohannad Al Hattab, Asallah Kamel, Abeer Sinder, and Renee Borisova.
Every year, Centrepoint Online hosts its biggest sale of the year in November. This year is no exception. Ready to mark your calendars? Starting November 16, offers and discounts reach up to 90 per cent off on everything, including women's fashion, men's fashion, sportswear and sports gear, beauty and skincare, baby, kids, home, accessories, and more.
Getting together for one of the most exciting and energetic shoots in the spirit of the World Cup and the sale, Centrepoint Online interviewed Yasser Al-Qahtani and the influencers on their love for the brand and World Cup aspirations.
While Centrepoint Online announces its biggest and not-to-be-missed 2022 White Wednesday sale, the noted influencers reveal their most loved sale catches for the season.
Capturing the love for football just in time for the Qatar World Cup, get to know the renowned group's answers and support your nation’s pride with Centrepoint's fabulous range of football fan jerseys that are on Centrepoint’s White Wednesday Online sale too. In the mood to play and win? Don't miss out on playing Centrepoint's online game Predict and Win for a chance to win a Huawei device.
The Saudi football icon needs no introduction; Al-Qahtani was captain of the Saudi national football team and is recognised as one of the greatest Saudi footballers of the 21st century. He played for Al-Qadisiya FC in 2000, Al-Hilal FC in 2005, and the UAE FC, Al Ain in 2011. As he won several championships, he was honoured as the AFC Asian footballer of the year in 2007 and scored 172 goals with 354 professional appearances across his 18-year football career.
Bringing unmatched energy to the shoot, Basha and Al Hattab are both recognised for their creative comedy and killer sense of humor. But it wouldn't be the same without Kamel, our favourite childhood host from MBC3 shows, and Sinder, Dubai-based lifestyle influencer, and of course Borisova, who is one of the leading fashion models in Dubai.
Discover the collab line-up's hopes for the World Cup and their top shoot moments with Centrepoint Online as you read on.
What was the highlight of the shoot with Centrepoint?
Kamel said she had loads of fun with the whole squad and Basha's highlight of the shoot was 'the team'. Borisova brought a great vibe and energy to the set, making every moment special, from jumping to get the perfect shot, falling down while trying an acrobatic pose to playing dress up with all the different Centrepoint outfits.
Al-Qahtani found the atmosphere of the shoot with the crew and the influencers filled with the energy that the campaign represents. Sinder found the shoot super fun, saying: "The team was amazing and we had a great time shooting and getting to know each other." "Honestly, everyone had a great work ethic. It was one of the most organised shoots I have ever been on," added Al Hattab.
What convinced you to work on this campaign?
Al-Qahtani answered: "I loved the campaign idea and found myself in it; I'm definitely attracted to working with a big brand name such as Centrepoint, especially since I'm very picky with who I collaborate with."
Al Hattab said: "I have a lovely relationship with Centrepoint. So, it's always a pleasure to join them whenever they ask me to." Sinder expressed her excitement about being selected for the campaign, saying that Centerpoint is one of her favourite spots to shop. As for Borisova, she loved the idea behind it, saying: "I'm a very sporty person and this campaign gave me a chance to express it. As well as the great team that was put together to make it happen."
What are your go-to buys in the sale?
Kamel's go-to buys are clothes and shoes, and Al Hattab went for shoes, while Basha and Borisova agreed that home furnishing and decor is on the top of their go-to buy list in Centrepoint’s sale. As for Sinder, it was everything, and we can't blame her, since everything is on sale.
Which team do you support?
While Basha and Sinder support their Saudi nation, Kamel supports Argentina and Borisova takes an unbiased direction by supporting all nations. Al Hattab supports whichever team Mo Salah is in.
Are you planning on watching any game live from the stadium?
"Crowded places make me anxious," was Al Hattab's reply. Basha said he'd be cheering and screaming, but from his living room, so unfortunately not the stadium.
Who do you think will win the World Cup?
Adding his funny twist, Al Hattab is cheering for Spain because he's a fan of Rosalia. Brazil or Germany were Basha's guesses, Argentina was Borisova's, while Sinder thinks it'll definitely be Saudi Arabia this year!
Celebrating the Landmark Group's 49th anniversary, Centrepoint Online takes pride in consequent industry success. Centrepoint Online represents the Landmark Group's strategy to synergise its core retail concepts, Babyshop, Splash, SHOEMART, and Lifestyle, under one identity, thereby projecting a 'single fashion destination for the entire family'.
Bringing you closer to online shopping, the Centrepoint Online app has over 500 popular brands for the entire family, with fashion for women and men, in addition to beauty, makeup and selfcare and home decor. With over 100,000+ products, Centrepoint Online offers the biggest baby and kids collection in the region with over 15,000+ products for all ages. As for Abayas and Modest Wear lovers, Centrepoint has curated a massive new collection with over 200+ products from GCC favourite Amri Fashions.
"Centrepoint's White Wednesday sale brings you the best of both worlds, exclusive brands and unmatched discounts. Don't miss out on shopping your favourite brands in fashion, including Levi's, BHPC, Trendyol, Jack Jones, Mondanisa, Nukbha, Quiz, and Splash. Get accessories on sale from brands like Casio, Tommy Hilfiger, Casio, Guess, Lacoste, and Polaroid. And shop a range of makeup brands, including Revolution Makeup & Skin, Milani, Inglot, Maybelline NewYork, and NYX," said Aayush Ambardar, digital marketing manager, Centrepoint.
Hop on the discount train and look no further than Centrepoint's biggest sale of the year online for shopping all your needs with the 22" White Wednesday.