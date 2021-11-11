Through the lens: Celebrating 50 years of togetherness
Global Village launches photography contest to highlight UAE’s inclusive spirit
Over the years, Global Village has come to represent the face of diversity, multiculturalism and inclusiveness that the UAE stands for. In keeping with the spirit of inclusivity and showcasing its image as the region's leading multicultural family destination for culture, shopping, attractions and entertainment, Global Village has begun its month-long UAE National Day celebrations for the 50th Flag Day of the nation.
To encourage people to participate in the occasion, Global Village has partnered with Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum International Photography Award (HIPA) to launch a photography competition that invites participants to submit photographs exploring shared identities and values through the lens of individuals.
The first category of the contest titled '50 Years of Togetherness' is open to both amateur and professional photographers who are over 18 years of age and above. All entries should be uploaded on the HIPA website to be considered eligible. The last day of submissions is the UAE's National Day on December 2. For those using professional cameras, a permit from Global Village is required.
The winners will be announced on January 4 in an award ceremony that will be held at the Global Village Main Stage. The 1st winner will get a cash prize worth Dh 50,000 and a gold trophy. The 2nd winner will receive Dh 26,000, a silver trophy and a Global Village goodie bag, while the 3rd winner will take home Dh 26,000 and a glass trophy. Ten runner-ups will also receive Global Village experience packs, including entry tickets and Wonder Pass cards.
The category of photographers under the age of 18 will have their own social media contest with the same theme. The young participants are required to upload their submissions on Instagram with the hashtags #GVWOW and #Together until November 30. The winning photograph will be announced on National Day and will be shown on the Festival Wheel in Global Village. The winning photographer will receive a cash prize of Dh 5,000 and also gets to enjoy a memorable evening at Global Village during the National Day celebrations.
The jury will pick the winners from the submitted entries and photographers will be judged on the basis of their ability to push their creative boundaries and capturing spectacular, split-second moments to introduce viewers to fascinating people and unique cultural perspectives at Global Village.
Ali Bin Thalith, Secretary General, HIPA, said that the Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum International Photography Award is pleased to collaborate with Global Village for the 50th UAE National Day celebrations. "The UAE is among the leading countries in the world that promotes multiculturalism, diversity and tolerance, and Global Village stands out due to its unique attractions and appeal to all nationalities," he said.
He also said that under Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of the Executive Council, and the organisation's patron, HIPA encouraged the art of photography and the essential role it played in promotion of diversity and co-existence in the modern world. "We invite all amateur and professional photographers to join this competition and submit their photographs representing the theme ‘50 Years of Togetherness’ at Global Village," he added.
Bader Anwahi, CEO of Global Village, said: "50 Years of Togetherness celebrates the strength and beauty of the UAE’s inclusive spirit where modern living, prosperity, and technological innovation are born from cultural harmony and creativity. We are honoured to collaborate with Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum International Photography Award for this unique photography contest featuring three inter-weaving themes – multiculturalism, inclusion and open-mindedness. The jury will be looking for exceptional images and a strong narrative illustrating the wonder that is created when different cultures join together as one."
Numerous other events and activations will also be revealed throughout the month, including the Dubai Cultural Authority UAE Quiz that will be held on every Thursday and Friday and other very special guest performances that will take place from December 1-4.