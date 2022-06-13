Celebrate National Donut Day with Here-O Donuts and win your Biggest Photo ever!
If you are in Dubai and love to grab a flavorful and authentic treat, then Here-O Donuts won't be an unfamiliar name. Here-O Donuts is one of Dubai's most demanding and go-to donut joints.
They are primarily famous for their fresh and delicious handmade donuts. Keeping the pride in the original donut-making recipe, Here-O Donuts provides the most authentic taste and amazing sourdough texture, making them different from the rest. One thing that makes their donuts outstanding is choosing the finest and freshest ingredients and their artisanal preparation; making them one of the most loyal customer brands in the market is its belief in "quality over profit-making."
To celebrate Donut Day, Here-O Donuts gave away 500 Free donuts on their Billboard Spot on SZR. To continue celebrating, they have organized a competition where people have to guess the number of regular-sized donuts that can fit on their giant billboard on Sheikh Zayed Road. The competition starts on June 3rd ending on June 19th. The person with the closest assumption will get a chance to be featured on their next billboard. If you think it's not easy to guess the exact number of donuts, Here-O Donuts will provide you clues on every donut order, which will raise your chance of succeeding in this competition. As Here-O-Donut provides home deliveries, it's time to order some donuts and get a chance to Win Your Biggest Photo ever, which will be featured on Dubai's most popular and busiest street. This contest is terrific for all the budding influencers and fame enthusiasts. So, What are you waiting for? Pick your phone and start ordering and enjoy your favorite donut while calculating the number of donuts you can place on the billboard.
Watch out for @hereodonuts and #bighereo on Instagram for further updates.
Here-O-Donut is one of the coolest joints for donuts. This competition is once in a lifetime opportunity to be in the limelight of our giant billboard on Sheikh Zayed Road. Let's all participate in this competition with great enthusiasm and celebrate National Donut Day by having Dubai's best donuts and fingers cross your face will be on one of the most prominent billboards in the city. For any further queries, visit chatfood or Instagram: @hereodonuts or call +971 04 547 7591. www.hereodonuts.com