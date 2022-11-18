Celebrate National Day at Michelin restaurant Shabestan
The legendary Persian restaurant was awarded Bib Gourmand at the inaugural Michelin Guide Dubai this year. This National Day weekend, guests can experience a special festive Michelin tasting menu in celebration of 51 years of the United Arab Emirates.
Opening in 1985, Shabestan at Radisson Blu Dubai Deira Creek is recognised for its authentic Persian cuisine based on legendary family recipes passed through three generations. The homegrown restaurant has been visited by loyal customers for more almost 40 years and has welcomed many prestigious guests since its opening. Famed for its authenticity and beautiful views of the Creek, the award-winning restaurant is a must for anyone looking to try the best of Iranian cuisine.
Shabestan, under the direction of Chef Abol Fazl, was included in the inaugural Michelin Guide Dubai under the Bib Gourmand Category. Selected as one of 14, the restaurant is the oldest in the city to be featured. The category shines a spotlight on restaurants that offer a value-for-money gourmet experience. Recipes have been passed down through three generations where father and son duo chef Shirazi Fazl and later his son Chef Abol Fazl have been cooking for almost 40 years.
From December 1, guests can experience at Shabestan a special National Day Michelin tasting menu. Choosing from meat or seafood, guests will receive an eight-dish tasting menu for Dh249 per person. Dishes include traditional kebabs, stews, salads and Iranian tea.
The special menu will be available from December 1 until 4 from 12.30pm to 11.30pm at Shabestan, Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Deira Creek. Booking is recommended for the restaurant.
E: booking.diningdubaicreek@radissonblu.com
T: 04 205 7033
https://eatapp.co/shabestan-radisson-blu-hotel-dubai-baniyas
For more information, please visit: https://www.radissonhotels.com/en-us/hotels/radisson-blu-dubai-deira-creek
MEDIA CONTACTS
Colette Sullivan, PR & Marketing Manager, Radisson Blu Hotel Dubai Deira Creek
colette.sullivan@radissonblu.com