CBSE Class 12 revaluation portal opens after delay: How to apply, fees, deadline

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has opened its Class 12 verification and re-evaluation portal after a brief one-day delay, allowing students to review their scanned answer sheets and raise concerns about their results.

The process is particularly significant for students in the UAE and other CBSE-affiliated schools in the Gulf, as most students were able to appear for only two to three exams in person due to disruptions caused by regional tensions at the time.

It also comes amid growing discussions around CBSE’s On-Screen Marking (OSM) system, with several students and parents raising concerns about evaluation accuracy and technical issues. The re-evaluation facility offers a structured way to address such concerns by identifying possible errors and requesting a fresh review of specific answers.

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Students are advised to review all details carefully before applying.

Here’s everything you need to know about the CBSE Class 12 verification and re-evaluation process.

What has CBSE announced about the revaluation portal?

The Central Board of Secondary Education has opened its Class 12 verification and re-evaluation portal after a one-day delay. Students can now apply online to:

Check issues in scanned answer sheets (verification)

Request re-evaluation of specific answers

Or apply for both services together

The delay had caused confusion among students, but the portal is now fully active.

When is the application window open?

The portal is open from June 2 to June 6, 2026 (till midnight).

After this deadline, no applications will be accepted — so students need to act within this short window.

Who can apply for revaluation or verification?

Only students who have already received their scanned answer book copies are eligible to apply.

What is the requirement for foreign schools to upload details, and why is it necessary?

For schools outside India like the UAE, it is mandatory to use passport details or Emirates ID information, or official school login credentials while uploading applications. This ensures secure access to the portal and helps prevent any misuse or unauthorised entries.

All applications must be completed online — no offline submissions will be accepted.

What can students check under 'verification'?

Students can flag issues in scanned answer sheets such as:

Missing pages or supplementary sheets

Blurred or unreadable pages

Missing maps or graphs

Wrong question paper set assigned

Any mismatch in evaluation

Students can include multiple subjects and issues in one application, but only one application is allowed per student.

What is the fee for verification?

The fee is:

Rs100 (Dh4.40-4.50) per answer book for verification and fee for revaluation has been fixed at Rs 25 (Dh1.10 to Dh1.15) per question.

Payment is fully online.

What is re-evaluation?

Re-evaluation allows students to request a fresh review of specific answers.

Students must clearly mention:

Question number

Page number (if required)

Subject details

Students can apply for multiple questions across subjects, but only one re-evaluation request is allowed per candidate.

Can students edit their application after submitting?

No. Once they click “Freeze and Proceed to Payment”, the application cannot be changed.

Students are strongly advised to double-check all details before submitting.

What happens after students apply?

CBSE will:

Review all requests

Process verification/re-evaluation

Communicate results after completion of the process

A visual guide and video tutorial have also been released to help students navigate the system.

Why are students, including those in the UAE, raising concerns about CBSE evaluation practices?

CBSE-affiliated UAE schools have reassured families amid discussions about the board’s On-Screen Marking (OSM) system and reported technical concerns.

Schools say:

Evaluation systems remain secure and regulated

Safeguards and quality checks are in place

Students can confidently use the revaluation process if needed

Principals across UAE schools have also encouraged students to stay focused and use the system transparently provided by CBSE.

Should students be worried about their results?

Educators in the UAE have reassured families that:

The evaluation system remains credible

Technical concerns are being addressed by CBSE

Students already have access to scanned answer scripts for transparency

School leaders in the UAE have also noted that having access to answer sheets itself is a rare transparency step compared to many boards globally.

What is the CBSE rule for marks after revaluation?

After revaluation, the revised marks completely replace the original score and are treated as final. This means students do not get a choice between the old and new marks. If the re-evaluated marks are higher than the original, the higher marks will be awarded as the final result. However, if the marks are lower after revaluation, then the lower marks will still stand as the final score.