CBSE Class 12 retests in UAE, 6 other countries: What students need to know

For CBSE Class 12 students in the UAE whose 2026 board examinations were disrupted by the conflict in the region, there is now a fresh opportunity to sit exams in subjects that were cancelled earlier.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct examinations in 40 subjects — 20 academic and 20 skill subjects — across seven affected West Asian countries: the UAE, Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar and Saudi Arabia. The decision follows the special assessment scheme introduced after the cancellation of examinations in the affected countries.

The special exams are different from the regular Class 12 Supplementary Examination, which is normally meant for students placed in the Compartment category or, under CBSE rules, students seeking improvement in performance.

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So, what exactly does the new opportunity mean for UAE students — and what happens to Class 12 students under normal circumstances?

Q: Who can take the special Class 12 exams in the UAE?

A: The opportunity is for eligible regular students of CBSE-affiliated schools in the affected West Asian countries whose List of Candidates (LOC) was submitted for the 2026 Main Examination and whose results were declared under the special assessment scheme.

Eligible private candidates can also apply if they had submitted their examination forms for the 2026 Main Examination and their results were declared under the assessment scheme.

Students can choose the subjects in which they wish to appear. Importantly, the marks obtained in the fresh examination will replace the earlier performance, and the result of the fresh examination will be final.

Q: When do UAE students have to register?

A: The submission window for eligible regular and private candidates is September 22 to September 26, 2026.

No examination fee will be charged.

Regular candidates have to submit their LOC personally, while private candidates must submit their examination forms personally within the prescribed window.

CBSE has said the examination date and detailed date sheet will be communicated after the LOC and forms are submitted. The board has also stressed that the deadline will be strictly followed, with no extension.

Q: Where will the special exams be held?

A: Only in the seven affected West Asian countries. They will not be conducted in other countries.

For students in the UAE, examination centres will remain unchanged, according to the CBSE notification.

Students who were absent from the 2026 Main Examination for any reason are not eligible for this fresh examination. No new regular or private candidate who did not appear in the 2026 Main Examination can apply.

There will also be no subject changes, and students cannot take an examination in a subject that was already conducted by CBSE.

Q: Is this the same as the regular Class 12 Supplementary Examination?

A: No.

Under the normal CBSE system, students who do not meet the qualifying criteria in one subject can be placed in the Compartment category and given another opportunity to clear that subject.

CBSE renamed the earlier “Compartment Examination” as the Supplementary Examination in 2023, citing the National Education Policy 2020's emphasis on providing students with further opportunities to improve. For Class 12, the regular supplementary route also allows eligible students who have passed to improve their performance in one subject under applicable rules.

The CBSE's 2026 examination records continue to list a Class 12 Supplementary Examination separately from the special examination being arranged for students in West Asia.

Q: So what normally happens to a Class 12 student who fails one subject?

A: A student who does not meet the qualifying criteria in one subject can be placed in the Compartment category and appear for the Supplementary Examination, subject to CBSE eligibility rules.

The special assessment notification issued for the disrupted West Asia examinations had also stated that compartment examinations would be conducted after results for students who did not meet the qualifying criteria in one subject, if circumstances permitted.

For students who have passed, CBSE's normal rules provide an opportunity to improve performance in one subject in the supplementary examination, subject to the applicable conditions.

Q: What changed in 2026 — and what applies only to Class 10?

A: This is an important distinction for UAE families.

From 2026, CBSE introduced a Two Board Examination Policy for Class 10. This means that Class 10 students can take a second Board Examination and, under the 2026 rules.

Explaining the details, Dr Sheeba Jojo, Principal, GEMS Our Own English High School, said,

“From this year, CBSE has introduced two Board examinations for Class 10 students. The first examination will be in February/March, and the second examination will be conducted in May.”

She added, “Students who are eligible for the second examination include students who are placed in Compartment after the first examination, students who are eligible for improvement, in up to three main subjects, students who fall under both Compartment and Improvement provisions, students passed by replacement of the subject and students who have appeared for the Feb/March Exam are eligible.”

However, this two-board system does not mean that Class 12 students get two regular Board examinations.

For Class 12, the regular system remains based on the Main Examination followed, where applicable, by the Supplementary Examination and other post-result facilities. CBSE's 2026 records separately list the Class XII Supplementary Examination.

Nadiya Zinar, Head of Assessment, Woodlem Park School, Ajman, said the distinction is particularly important for UAE families.

For Class 12 students, she said, “Students placed in Compartment may appear for the Supplementary Examination, subject to eligibility.”

Zinar stressed that students who have passed may also have an opportunity to improve performance in one subject under the applicable CBSE rules.

“For UAE families, it is essential to understand the student’s exact result category, eligibility, permitted subjects, deadlines and registration requirements. Parents should always rely on their school examination department and official CBSE notifications rather than information circulating on social media,” she added.