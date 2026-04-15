CBSE Class 10 results out: UAE students can retake exams; process explained

Students, parents and schools across the UAE were rejoicing and celebrating on Wednesday as over 13,500 Class 10 students in CBSE-affiliated schools got their results earlier than expected.

In a surprise move, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released the 2026 Class 10 results weeks ahead of its scheduled May timeline. This also gave students in the UAE and beyond the opportunity to recalibrate their future moves after a challenging academic year.

The results went live on official portals during the afternoon, with many students turning to DigiLocker and the UMANG app for quicker access amid heavy website traffic. For thousands, the early declaration meant an end to anxious waiting and a chance to start planning their next academic steps sooner.

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Second chance offers hope amid disruption

This year’s results are complicated by the fact that UAE students were unable to sit all their examinations due to regional tensions.

Meanwhile, CBSE earlier introduced a more flexible system, including a second phase of examinations between May 15 and June 1. These exams will allow students who want to improve their scores in up to three subjects, offering a critical opportunity.

CBSE Principals in the UAE clarified that the newly introduced improvement window is part of its revised academic framework and is not related to war-related disruptions.

Dr Pramod Mahajan, Director-Principal of Sharjah Indian School, highlighted that these exams will give students another shot at better results. Dissatisfied students can appear for “compartment-cum-improvement exams” under an expanded CBSE initiative.

“A fresh round of examinations will begin on May 15, giving students an opportunity to improve their scores. Those unhappy with their results can appear for these exams.”

Adding clarity on next steps, he noted that “From Thursday, students will have a five-day window to inform schools about appearing for improvement exams, after which institutions will update the List of Candidates. The exams will be conducted at the same centres and may run for up to 21 working days”.

Schools focus on resilience over ranks

While results have sparked joy, school leaders across the UAE say this year is about much more than marks.

Shiny Davison, Principal of Woodlem Park School, Ajman, described the moment as one of celebration for students who stayed committed throughout the year. She acknowledged that despite some missing written exams, their months of effort remain unquestionable.

“Though it is unfortunate that some students were unable to appear for the written examinations due to the prevailing situation, we firmly acknowledge that they have put in nearly 10 months of sincere effort, and that commitment stands unquestionable. Throughout this period, we have remained in constant touch with parents, ensuring that every child is supported and accommodated.”

Even regular counselling sessions were conducted by schools, for parents who were anxious or concerned about the results, “helping them navigate the situation with clarity and confidence. In addition, structured orientation sessions were provided to guide parents in selecting an appropriate stream based on students’ strengths and interests. Our teachers have also been in continuous contact with students, offering reassurance, encouragement, and positive reinforcement, reminding them not to be disheartened even if they missed a couple of papers,” added Davison.

Provisional nature of results

While schools across the UAE are celebrating top performers internally, publicly highlighting them remains a cautious move due to the provisional nature of the results.

If a high-scoring student chooses to take the improvement exam and further improves their marks, any earlier announcements may have to be revised.

At Credence High School, the emphasis was similarly on perseverance. Deepika Thapar Singh, CEO-Principal, shared that while the school celebrated an exceptional 99 per cent topper, the real achievement lay in how students handled adversity.

She said, “The results are in, and our children have done beautifully. Our school topper has scored an extraordinary 99 per cent overall, with 99 in every single subject. That is remarkable, and we are incredibly proud of her. But if I’m being honest, this year the marks, as wonderful as they are, come second for us.

What truly moves us is the resilience our children have shown. The way they rose to every challenge, stayed focused, and gave their absolute best is the real story here.”

War-related changes reshape assessment

In early March, CBSE decided to cancel the remaining Class 10 board exams across the Middle East due to security concerns linked to the US-Israel-Iran conflict.

Only papers conducted between February 17 and 28 went ahead, with the rest assessed using a structured averaging method. Depending on how many exams a student completed, the board calculated final scores using their best-performing subjects to ensure fairness.

Notably, with results still provisional and improvement exams on the horizon, many UAE schools are holding back from formally announcing toppers, aware that scores could change in the coming weeks.