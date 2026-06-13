UAE categorically denies media reports alleging $3-billion fund transfer to Iran

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UAE has categorically denied reports published by certain international media outlets alleging the transfer of funds from the UAE to the Islamic Republic of Iran, including allegations concerning $3 billion.

In a statement published by UAE's official news agency Wam, the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed that these allegations are entirely "false and unfounded," stressing that no frozen Iranian funds have been released, transferred, or facilitated through the UAE.

The Ministry also called on media outlets to exercise accuracy, rely on official sources, and refrain from publishing or circulating unverified information and unfounded allegations.

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UAE not party to war

The country has repeatedly affirmed that it will not take part in the regional war in any way. The country's airspace, territory and waters will not be used in any military conflict, the UAE has stated.

While UAE infrastructure has been targeted, the country has constantly adopted a de-escalation approach. The Emirates has maintained their right to defend themselves and protect their sovereignty. However, the country's position has been to try and achieve a solution through diplomatic means, not on the battlefield.

Top officials have stressed that UAE will not be intimidated by attacks, and that the country is coming back stronger after trying circumstances.

(With inputs from Wam)