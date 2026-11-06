Watch: Cat trapped in Sharjah streetlight rescued after resident contacts Sewa

A frightened white cat trapped inside a streetlight in Sharjah is safe after a swift rescue operation that has since captured attention online.

Sharjah-based content creator Fatima AlShuweihi was driving with her windows down to enjoy the cool weather when she heard meowing. She pulled over, searched her car, and followed the sound for a while. After listening very carefully and walking around the street, she discovered the source: a small cat wedged inside a streetlight pole.

Fatima tried coaxing the animal out with food, but the frightened cat refused to budge. Determined to get the cat to safety, she called the Sharjah Electricity, Water, and Gas Authority (Sewa). The response was quick. A Sewa team arrived in under 15 minutes.

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A gentle extraction

In a video Fatima later shared on Instagram, the rescue unfolds slowly. She is seen making her way from her car toward the lamp post as Sewa workers dig into the sand, create an opening, and gently coax the cat out.

The team also played the sound of a meowing cat to encourage the little one to emerge. After several tense moments, the cat appeared from inside the pipe. The video shows several photographs of Fatima as well as the Sewa workers carrying the cat. It ends with a selfie: AlShuweihi cradling the tiny white feline, which she called her new friend.

Watch a video of the rescue shared by Fatima:

Praise for Sewa

In her post, Fatime thanked the Sewa team for their kindness, dedication and quick response, saying she was "incredibly grateful" for how fast they acted.

For AlShuweihi, what began as a routine drive ended with a new companion.

The rescue adds to a growing list of animal welfare efforts across the UAE, where residents and authorities have repeatedly stepped in to help animals in distress.

In September, a group of men in Sharjah spent several hours trying to rescue a cat stuck in a building elevator, an effort that also drew widespread praise online. The incident, which occurred in the Muweilah area, saw the men force open the elevator doors and then rescue the kitten that was stuck in between it.