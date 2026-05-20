Car number plates covered under UAE privacy laws; avoid sharing online, lawyers say

Legal experts in the UAE have warned that filming and publishing vehicle number plates on social media can cross into privacy violations and cybercrime offences when the content is used to shame, accuse, mock, or expose individuals online.

The warning comes amid the growing circulation of videos showing vehicles involved in traffic disputes, parking incidents, or public confrontations, in which number plates are clearly visible and widely shared across social media platforms.

According to lawyers, the legal issue does not necessarily arise from the incidental appearance of a plate in public footage, but from the intent behind publishing or circulating the content and whether it causes harm to the vehicle owner or driver.

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Privacy, reputational harm

Legal Consultant Mohammed Saleh Al Maysari, General Manager of Al Azm Legal Consultancy, said the appearance of a vehicle plate in ordinary public filming is not, in itself, a crime or legal violation.

“The legal issue begins when the filming or publication is intended to insult, defame, or expose information that could identify the owner of the vehicle and connect them to a specific incident in a harmful way,” he said.

He explained that publishing footage alongside accusations, ridicule, or commentary that damages a person’s reputation could constitute a privacy violation, defamation, or a misuse of technology laws.

Al Maysari added that UAE legislation has strengthened protections surrounding digital privacy, noting that legal responsibility depends on the nature of the act and the resulting harm.

“Not every recording is a violation, but once publication turns into harm or abuse, legal accountability begins,” he said.

Cybercrime law penalties

Senior Associate Salman Madkour at BSA LAW said UAE law criminalises the misuse of technology to invade privacy without consent, including the filming, circulation, or sharing of identifiable vehicle information where it infringes on privacy or is intended to cause harm.

He cited Article 44 of Federal Decree-Law No. 34 of 2021 on Countering Rumors and Cybercrimes, which provides for penalties including imprisonment and fines ranging from Dh150,000 to Dh500,000.

Madkour noted that the legal risk increases when a licence plate can be linked to a specific person, dispute, accident, or allegation.

He added that UAE data protection laws may also apply where a vehicle plate, combined with surrounding details, can directly or indirectly identify an individual.

Incidental vs deliberate filming

Lawyers stressed that UAE law distinguishes between incidental appearances of vehicle plates and deliberate filming or publication targeting a specific individual.

Madkour explained that incidental appearances typically occur when a vehicle plate naturally appears in the background of public footage, such as traffic scenes or public events, without being the focus of the recording.

However, the legal position changes significantly where filming intentionally zooms in on a plate number, highlights it, or republishes it with insulting or accusatory commentary.

“In such circumstances, the publication may expose the individual to reputational harm, privacy violations, or public targeting,” he said.

He added that such conduct may also trigger liability under Article 43 of the Cybercrimes Law, which relates to electronic insult and defamation, particularly where allegations are made without official confirmation or a final judgment. Penalties under the provision may include imprisonment and fines ranging from Dh250,000 to Dh500,000.

Responsibility extends to reposting

Legal Consultant Mohammad Al Qahtani said legal responsibility may not stop with the person who originally filmed or uploaded the content.

He warned that individuals who repost, circulate, comment on, or endorse offensive material involving vehicle plates may also face liability, especially where the content contains defamatory, abusive, or harmful elements.

“Many people believe they are safe legally because they did not film the original clip and only reshared it,” Al Maysari said. “But reposting content that violates privacy or includes abuse or defamation can also carry legal consequences.”

He added that social media allows harmful content to spread within seconds to thousands of users, potentially widening the scope of damage caused.

‘One share can carry liability’

T urged social media users to exercise caution before posting or resharing videos containing vehicle information or identifying details.

Al Maysari said people should ask themselves whether sharing such material serves public awareness or could amount to harm, abuse, or an invasion of privacy.

“The difference between ordinary content and legal liability can sometimes be just one click of the publish button,” he said.