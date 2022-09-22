Car-free Expo City Dubai: 4 ways you can explore Expo 2020 legacy site

Currently in Dubai to open a new branch of a Kalari school, Meenakshi Amma speaks to Khaleej Times about her childhood, life and passion
Thousands of residents and visitors have been reliving their Expo 2020 Dubai memories by visiting its legacy site — Expo City Dubai. Though the tech-enabled city of the future opens on October 1, two of its most popular pavilions — Alif, The Mobility Pavilion, and Terra, The Sustainability Pavilion — reopened to visitors on September 1.
Entry to the city itself is free. This means you can walk down Expo lanes and explore its parks and other public areas for free.
“Much like any Dubai neighbourhood, visitors can freely walk around the public spaces of Expo City Dubai. This includes Al Wasl Plaza and the Surreal water feature, opening on October 1, except on the occasions of ticketed or private events, as the two will serve as spectacular for-hire venues,” Ahmed Al Khatib, chief development and delivery officer at Expo City Dubai, told Khaleej Times in a recent interview.
True to its sustainability ethos, the city is a car-free, fully pedestrianised venue. Visitors are to park their cars outside the district limits and either explore the city on foot or use one of the four options below:
Visitors can hire a golf buggy and pay either per trip or hour. People of Determination can use the buggies for free, while tenants can register their own private buggies.
This is the Expo Explorer. You can hop on and off the train shuttle at key locations in the city.
Visitors are allowed to bring their own cycles. They can also rent bikes from the city.
Like bicycles, visitors are allowed to bring their own e-bikes. They are also available to rent at the city.
