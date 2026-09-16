Car catches fire in Dubai's Al Quoz Industrial Area; dense smoke seen, traffic snarls

A car caught fire in Dubai’s Al Quoz Industrial Area on Wednesday morning, with thick smoke rising from the vehicle as police, ambulance crews and first responders rushed to the scene.

The incident was reported at around 9.30am, according to eyewitnesses who were in the area at the time.

A few eyewitnesses said a white car appeared to be on fire, with flames visible from the right side of the vehicle’s front portion. Dense smoke could be seen in the area as the emergency response got underway.

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Traffic also appeared to slow around the intersection, with a tailback of vehicles building up at the signal and cars being forced to navigate around the scene.

Multiple police vehicles, an ambulance and other first responders were seen making their way towards the location. Emergency vehicles had to work their way through serpentine queues, with motorists moving aside to allow them to pass.

The cause of the fire, whether anyone was injured and the extent of any damage were not immediately known.

Khaleej Times has reached out to relevant authorities for a comment.